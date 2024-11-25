Zoom Video Communications options imply 9.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Zoom Video (ZM) Communications is 4.3x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.2%, or $8.22, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.9%.
