Zoom Video Communications options imply 9.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Zoom Video (ZM) Communications is 4.3x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.2%, or $8.22, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.9%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.