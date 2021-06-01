Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $227.4 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $27.0 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 191.3% to $956.2M from $328.2 million last year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $227.4 Mln. vs. $27.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $956.2M vs. $328.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14-$1.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $985.0-$999.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.56-$4.61 Full year revenue guidance: $3.97-$3.99 Bln

