Zoom Video Communications Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.09, changing hands as high as $72.55 per share. Zoom Video Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZM's low point in its 52 week range is $60.45 per share, with $89.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.03.

