Zoom Video Communications Acquires Keybase - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has acquired Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service. Keybase is a company dedicated to security, cryptography, strong identity, and privacy. It offers end-to-end encrypted chat, file-sharing, and code-hosting all based on a cryptographic platform that handles multiple devices per user, and large, dynamic teams. Zoom believes the acquisition will accelerate its plan to build end-to-end encryption. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Keybase team will provide contributions to Zoom's 90-day plan to identify, address, and enhance the security and privacy capabilities of its platform.

