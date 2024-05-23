Zoom Video Comms's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ZM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Zoom Video Comms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $1,355,748, and 5 are calls, amounting to $257,380.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $75.0 for Zoom Video Comms during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zoom Video Comms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zoom Video Comms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.8 $6.6 $6.65 $65.00 $731.5K 366 1.1K ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $4.05 $4.2 $50.00 $399.0K 1.5K 951 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.85 $60.00 $193.9K 2.3K 404 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $75.00 $66.4K 799 201 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.15 $3.0 $3.0 $75.00 $60.0K 799 401

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Current Position of Zoom Video Comms Trading volume stands at 3,001,054, with ZM's price down by -3.04%, positioned at $62.42. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 88 days. Expert Opinions on Zoom Video Comms

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $71.4.

An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $78. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $84. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $60. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $70. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Zoom Video Comms, targeting a price of $65.

