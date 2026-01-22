Zoom Video and Lamb Weston have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 22, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Zoom Video Communications ZM as the Bull of the Day and Lamb Weston LW as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM and Teck Resources Ltd. TECK.

Here is a synopsis of all four stocks.

Zoom Video Communications' cloud-native unified communications platform, which combines video, audio, phone, screen sharing, and chat functionalities, makes remote-working and collaboration easy.

The stock is a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable EPS revisions, as shown below. The trend has been notably bullish for its current fiscal year, with the $5.96 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting roughly 8% YoY growth.

The stock also resides in the Zacks Internet - Software industry, which is currently ranked in the top 27% of all Zacks Industries.

Zoom Bounces Back?

Most are familiar with Zoom due to the pandemic, and its platform was a big reason many companies were able to continue their operations uninterrupted during lockdowns. The stock suffered post-pandemic due to a growth cooldown but has shown strong signs of a turnaround over the past six months, gaining nearly 8%.

In addition, Zoom’s growing efficiency over recent years can’t be overlooked, with margins regularly improving.

Shares have also come way off their rich valuations seen during the period, with the current 13.7X forward 12-month earnings multiple a fraction of the 49.6X five-year median and five-year highs of 246.3X. Shares certainly got a bit ‘ahead’ of themselves on valuation, but the normalization now provides a shield against any growth shocks.

There were several notable highlights in its latest quarterly release, with ZM now having more than 4.3k customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing twelve-month revenue, up 9.2% from the same period last year. Importantly, its cash-generating abilities have also continued to improve, with operating cash flow soaring to $630 million compared to a $483 million print last year.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Zoom Video would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Lamb Weston, a current Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). is a leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of value-added frozen potato products.

Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing it into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Let’s take a closer look at how the company stacks up.

LW Shares Struggle

The company’s latest set of quarterly results caused shares to plunge despite exceeding our consensus expectations, with shares down 31% over the last three months.

Sales of $1.6 billion were up just 1% YoY, whereas adjusted EPS of $0.69 fell 5% year-over-year. The top line has shown little growth over the past years, helping explain the consistently poor price action.

Still, it’s important to note that the company did gain some market share in its priority markets, with the company also announcing a 3% increase in its quarterly payout. Shares now yield 3.4% annually after the years of poor price action, the highest yield we’ve seen in 15 years.

Bottom Line

Analysts' negative earnings estimate revisions paired with weak sales growth paints a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Lamb Weston is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). These stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook and the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

This Gold Stock Doubled in 2025 — Why It’s Still a Buy for 2026

Gold prices climbed almost 66% last year, sending Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s shares up 116.8%. The question now is: Can the gold mining company repeat its stellar performance this year, offering investors another chance to gain if they missed out earlier? Let’s see –

Gold Prices on the Rise: How AEM Stands to Gain

Gold prices have continued their upward climb this year as mounting geopolitical tensions strengthened demand for the precious metal as a safe haven. Investors’ sentiment was shaken by renewed tariff threats from President Trump against NATO allies over control of Greenland, prompting a sell-off in riskier assets and a shift toward gold.

Currently, a weaker dollar is also supporting the precious metal’s rally. A softer dollar reduces the cost of gold for holders of other currencies, creating buying pressure and pushing prices higher. Additionally, the possibility of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year is acting as a tailwind for the precious metal, as lower rates reduce the cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Markets are currently pricing in at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts by mid-2026.

Gold prices recently climbed above the coveted $4,700 an ounce milestone and are trading at record highs, even exceeding $4,800/oz in recent sessions. This rise in gold prices is beneficial for Agnico Eagle Mines as it improves profit margins and cash flows, strengthens the balance sheet, accelerates earnings growth, and boosts the share price.

Why AEM Stock Is a Buy, Hands Down

Rising gold prices, fueled by geopolitical risks, a weaker greenback and expected rate cuts, are set to boost Agnico Eagle Mines’ bottom line. The company is well-positioned for growth through optimizing current mines and exploring new assets. Its key Canadian Malartic region could achieve annual production of 1 million ounces, aided by Odyssey shafts and nearby satellite deposits, supporting long-term growth targets.

AEM’s new projects, including Upper Beaver, the Hope Bay property in Nunavut and the San Nicolas joint venture with Teck Resources Ltd., offer substantial gold reserves and additional growth opportunities.

Therefore, unquestionably, Agnico Eagle Mines is a strong buy for investors. Another reason is its steady dividend payments, indicating a solid business model. Over the past 5-year period, AEM has increased its dividend 5 times, and its payout has advanced 2.6%. Check Agnico Eagle Mines’ dividend history here.

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and the company’s $7.93 Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) is up 68% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.