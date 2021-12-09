Zoom Video: Cathie Wood Buys; Should Investors Follow?

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) stock has really endured a brutal hangover, with the stock surrendering so much of the gains posted in what was an epic 2020.

The negative momentum shows no signs of stopping, with the stock recently plunging on the back of a quarterly report that didn't impress. ARK Invest's Cathie Wood has been busy scooping up shares of Zoom Video on weakness, as most others run for the exits. Indeed, the innovative technology investor has been quite active buying dips as high-multiple technology stocks have continued tumbling in recent months.

If Wood liked Zoom Video stock at higher prices, she would love it even more at lower prices. Although there's no telling when Wood will be a seller, I do think that shares of ZM have been so viciously oversold that they may actually be underpriced.

Still, risks remain, and the valuation is still not sitting well with growth investors, many of whom continue to turn their back on the once red-hot growth stock.

In any case, I remain neutral on Zoom, as I'm not sure competitive woes could persist, even if video conferencing and work-from-home (WFH) pick up again at the hands of another COVID-19 variant of concern. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

It's Been a Painful Fall

There's no sugar-coating it; Zoom's tumble has been absolutely vicious, with the stock currently off around 65% from its all-time high hit back in late 2020. The reopening trade has heated up, and comparables have been really hard. Many investors are realizing that the environment for Zoom and other lockdown beneficiaries is unlikely to ever be as good as it was last year.

With innovative technologies like AI speech recognition and integration with other platforms, Zoom has growth levers it can pull to reignite growth. However, Zoom shed light on an incredible market opportunity, one that may have gotten the attention of some hungry, deep-pocketed competitors.

Undoubtedly, Microsoft (MSFT) is serious about securing its slice of the work-from-home market, with light recently being shed on its metaverse work offering. As innovative as Zoom's software is today, there is a chance it could be one-upped once the metaverse finally goes mainstream. However, it is worth noting that Zoom is likely to defend its turf when jumping into the new technological frontier.

Integrations with other metaverse partners could help Zoom remain the go-to technology for digital video. Still, some may simply view the company as merely being in the right place at the right time ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Zoom was dealt a good hand, I don't think the incredible management team should be discounted. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan is a brilliant leader, and he seized the opportunity as it arose. Whether or not he can defend his firm's growth prospects heading into the metaverse remains to be seen.

In any case, 14.3 times sales from Zoom stock isn't at all ridiculous for the caliber of business you're getting, even if rivals grow hungry for the company's lunch. That said, Cathie Wood can handle the pain of catching a falling knife at the wrong time, many investors can't. As such, I'd either dollar-cost average into the name here or just wait for the negative momentum in Zoom stock to taper off.

Should the negative momentum continue, Zoom may very well become too good to pass up at around the $150 mark. For now, I'm on the sidelines, as analysts remain quite split between Buy and Hold ratings.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Zoom has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 12 Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average Zoom price target of $305 implies 62.2% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $207.00 per share to a high of $450.00 per share.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette doesn't own shares of any mentioned companies at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.