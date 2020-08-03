US Markets
Zoom to shift to "partner-only" model in China

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Zoom Video Communications will shift to a partner-only model in mainland China from Aug. 23, the company said on Monday.

Users in mainland China may continue to join Zoom meetings as participants, the company added.

