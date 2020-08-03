Zoom to shift to "partner-only" model in China

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications ZM.O will shift to a partner-only model in mainland China from Aug. 23, the company said on Monday.

Users in mainland China may continue to join Zoom meetings as participants, the company added.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, editing by Louise Heavens)

