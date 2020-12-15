Zoom to open R&D centre in Singapore, hire hundreds more
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O said it would expand its presence in Singapore by opening a new research and development centre, where it will hire hundreds of engineering staff.
The company is also doubling its data centre capacity in Singapore, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
