Zoom to open R&D centre in Singapore, hire hundreds more

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O said it would expand its presence in Singapore by opening a new research and development centre, where it will hire hundreds of engineering staff.

The company is also doubling its data centre capacity in Singapore, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.