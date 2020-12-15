US Markets
Zoom to open R&D centre in Singapore, hire hundreds more

Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
John Geddie Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zoom Video Communications Inc said it would expand its presence in Singapore by opening a new research and development centre, where it will hire hundreds of engineering staff.

The company is also doubling its data centre capacity in Singapore, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

