Zoom to launch upgraded meeting app with better encryption

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Wednesday it was upgrading the encryption features on its video conferencing app to better protect meeting data and offer resistance to tampering.

The new version of the app, Zoom 5.0, will release within the week, the company said in a statement.

Zoom, which has soared to 200 million daily users from 10 million in less than three months, had faced backlash from users after security researchers found bugs in its codes and the company failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted.

