Zoom to Join NASDAQ 100 at End of April

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is joining the Nasdaq 100 at the end of April.

In a press release, Nasdaq said Zoom will replace Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) in the Nasdaq 100 Index. Zoom's inclusion will happen as of April 30.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The addition of Zoom in the Nasdaq 100 comes as the video conferencing app has gained in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With millions of people sheltering in place, Zoom has become an important way to stay connected for work and play. At the end of December, Zoom's peak daily users were roughly 10 million. That has skyrocketed to 300 million as of April.

Zoom hasn't been without controversy, however. Privacy and security concerns quickly arose as reports of "Zoombombing" started to grow. Some school districts, companies, and governments have banned the use of the video conferencing app. That prompted Zoom to pledge to spend 90 days focusing on enhancing security and privacy rather than rolling out new features.

In what the tech stock called a milestone, this week it rolled out Zoom 5.0 via a software update, enhancing encryption and giving hosts more control over meeting participants. Zoom is now letting customers choose which region data is routed through after it accidentally sent traffic through servers located in China.

10 stocks we like better than Willis Towers Watson PLC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Willis Towers Watson PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zoom Video Communications and recommends the following options: short May 2020 $120 calls on Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.