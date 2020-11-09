US Markets
ZM

Zoom to enhance security as part of proposed U.S. settlement -FTC

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Zoom Video Communications Inc must implement a new information security program as part of its proposed settlement with U.S. regulators over user privacy issues, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

Repeats to attach to alert, no change to text

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O must implement a new information security program as part of its proposed settlement with U.S. regulators over user privacy issues, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC, in a statement, said the company would face fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation under the agreement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 843 6600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular