Zoom to enhance security as part of proposed U.S. settlement -FTC

Repeats to attach to alert, no change to text

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O must implement a new information security program as part of its proposed settlement with U.S. regulators over user privacy issues, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC, in a statement, said the company would face fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation under the agreement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 843 6600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.