Zoom taps former Salesforce executive as information security head

June 24 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O on Wednesday named former Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

Lee will assume the role from June 29, the video conferencing company said.

Prior to Salesforce, Lee was a security engineering executive at Microsoft Corp MSFT.Ofor 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Zoom's announcement comes as the company is nearing the end of its 90-day security plan announced earlier in April in response to safety and privacy concerns on its fast-growing video-conferencing app.

Lee will lead Zoom's security team and report to Aparna Bawa, chief operating officer, the company said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

