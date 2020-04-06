Zoom Stock Slides on Growing Security and Valuation Concerns

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick on Monday cut his rating on Zoom shares to Underperform from Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick cut his rating on Zoom shares to Underperform from Neutral.

Zoom Video Communications shares are taking it on the chin as concerns about security issues and the company’s lofty valuation weigh on one of the biggest beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic fallout.

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick on Monday cut his rating on Zoom shares (ticker: ZM) to Underperform from Neutral, while lifting his price target on the shares to $105, from $95, still below Friday’s closing level of $128.20.

Zelnick nicely captures the dilemma equity investors face: What is the right price to pay for the company’s remarkable success story?

“We have great appreciation for Zoom’s technology, products and leadership and see the current crisis accelerating the adoption of video communication,” Zelnick wrote in a research note. “But at 40x [calendar] 2020 consensus revenue, the current share price embeds significantly greater conversion of free users than our upside model scenario. We commend Zoom for being a superhero of the current health crisis, though our responsibility as equity analysts compels us to distinguish great companies from great stocks.”

Zelnick notes that the stock trades at 19 times his bull case for revenues, which calls for $2 billion in calendar 2021. (Note that Zoom has a January year end; the consensus view for the January 2022 fiscal year is for revenue of $1.24 billion.)

He notes that Zoom has seen participation on the service increase by 20-fold, but he contends that most of the surge is likely to prove ephemeral, or turn out to be from free users or educational applications that are going to be difficult to monetize.

He also sees competitive risks. “Zoom is undoubtedly benefiting from having the best product at the right time,” he writes. “We expect this will support accelerated share gains in the near/medium term, though recognize the overall category remains competitive and every UCaaS [unified communications as a service] vendor will eventually offer its own video solution. We highlight RingCentral’s recent announcement to migrate away from white labeling Zoom as an example (though expect minimal revenue impact). Longer term, we believe Microsoft Teams remains the most significant competitive threat.”

As for the widespread recent reports of security issues on Zoom, Zelnick thinks “many of these issues, especially those stemming from user error, will likely be resolved in short order,” but that “others may linger for some time.” He notes that encryption concerns have already caused some high-profile customers to curtail Zoom usage, “and others could follow, though the majority of organizations likely have no issue.”

Over the weekend, there were reports that the New York City schools have banned the use of Zoom for remote learning, suggesting a switch to Microsoft Teams for video calls, which the school district considers to be more secure. There have been widespread reports of “Zoombombing,” with uninvited parties logging into calls and displaying racist, pornographic, or other inappropriate materials. Zoom last week announced a series of steps to address security and privacy concerns on the platform.

On Monday, Zoom was down 7.1% to $119.11. The stock is still up 75% year to date.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.