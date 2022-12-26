Zoom Stock Selloff: Is This a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are down sharply from their all-time high and barely 13% higher than the 2019 IPO price. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down why this looks like a rare opportunity to buy a great cash-cow business at a bargain price.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 27, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Zoom Video Communications

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zoom Video Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in Zoom Video Communications. Jeff Santoro has positions in Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.