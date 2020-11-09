Zoom Settles With FTC Over Deceptive Security Practices

(RTTNews) - Video conferencing giant Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has settled with the Federal Trade Commission after the agency accused Zoom of engaging in "deceptive" security practices.

The settlement will require Zoom to implement a robust information security program to settle allegations that the video conferencing provider engaged in a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users.

Zoom has agreed to a requirement to establish and implement a comprehensive security program, a prohibition on privacy and security misrepresentations, and other detailed and specific relief to protect its user base.

The company's user base soared from 10 million in December 2019 to 300 million in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its complaint, the FTC alleged that, since at least 2016, Zoom misled users by touting that it offered "end-to-end, 256-bit encryption" to secure users' communications, when in fact it provided a lower level of security.

In reality, the FTC alleges, Zoom maintained the cryptographic keys that could allow Zoom to access the content of its customers' meetings, and secured its Zoom Meetings, in part, with a lower level of encryption than promised.

Zoom finally added the first of four phases of its end-to-end encryption in October for free and paid users in meetings with up to 200 participants. The next phase, scheduled to launch next year, will have better identity management and support for single sign-on, the company said.

