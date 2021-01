Zoom says issues affecting some European users resolved

Adds updated comment from Zoom

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O said on Tuesday it had resolved an issue that was preventing some users in Europe from accessing its desktop and mobile apps.

The issue, however, did not affect the access to the platform through a web browser, according to its status page.

The popularity of video conferencing platforms such as Zoom has skyrocketed during the pandemic as people rely on such tools in the absence of in-person meetings at work or to stay in touch with family and friends.

