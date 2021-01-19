US Markets
ZM

Zoom says issues affecting some European users resolved

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Tuesday it had resolved an issue that was preventing some users in Europe from accessing its desktop and mobile apps.

Adds updated comment from Zoom

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O said on Tuesday it had resolved an issue that was preventing some users in Europe from accessing its desktop and mobile apps.

The issue, however, did not affect the access to the platform through a web browser, according to its status page.

The popularity of video conferencing platforms such as Zoom has skyrocketed during the pandemic as people rely on such tools in the absence of in-person meetings at work or to stay in touch with family and friends.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular