Zoom reports slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public

May 23 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O on Monday reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since the company went public, as demand for its video-conferencing tools eased as people returned to work.

The company said revenue rose 12% to $1.07 billion in the first quarter ended April 30, in-line with Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

