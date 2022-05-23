Zoom reports slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public
May 23 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O on Monday reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since the company went public, as demand for its video-conferencing tools eased as people returned to work.
The company said revenue rose 12% to $1.07 billion in the first quarter ended April 30, in-line with Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryZM
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling