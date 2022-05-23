US Markets
Zoom reports slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public

Eva Mathews Reuters
Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since the company went public, as demand for its video-conferencing tools eased as people returned to work.

The company said revenue rose 12% to $1.07 billion in the first quarter ended April 30, in-line with Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

