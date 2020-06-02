ZM

Zoom raises full-year revenue outlook on remote-work boost

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Zoom Video Communications Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, riding on a surge in usage of its video conferencing platform as people turn to virtual meetings to stay connected and work remotely amid broader stay-at-home measures.

The company raised its full-year outlook to a range of $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion, from $905.0 million to $915.0 million expected previously. Analysts on an average expected revenue of $935.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

