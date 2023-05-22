News & Insights

US Markets
ZM

Zoom raises annual revenue outlook on hybrid work boost

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 22, 2023 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Adds details on results, background and shares

May 22 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O on Monday raised its annual revenue forecast, betting on hybrid work trends to sustain demand for its video-conferencing services.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose nearly 5% in trading after the bell.

Zoom became a household name during lockdowns as companies and people turned to the platform to stay connected. Now, the firm is seeking to retain customers with expanded offerings such as online webinars, workspaces and other cloud-calling products.

The company has also said it would integrate more artificial intelligence into its products at a time of slow consumer spending and tough competition.

Revenue for the quarter ended April 30 was $1.11 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $1.08 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company now expects annual revenue between $4.47 billion and $4.49 billion, compared with $4.44 billion to $4.46 billion forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.