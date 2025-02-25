Zoom Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Zoom’s ZM fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.63% but decreased 0.7% year over year.



Zoom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 10.33%.



Revenues of $1.184 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.50% and increased 3.29% year over year. Adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenues in constant currency were $1.188 billion, up 3.6% year over year.

Quarter Details

Enterprise revenues, representing 59.69% of total revenues, increased 5.9% year over year to $706.8 million. Customers contributing more than $100,000 in revenues in the trailing 12 months grew 7.3% to 4,088. These customers accounted for 31% of revenues.



The number of Enterprise customers at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter was approximately 192,600. In the quarter, the percentage of total Online MRR pertaining to Online customers with a continued term of service of at least 16 months was 75.1%, which increased 90 bps year over year.



The company reported a trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 98%.



In the quarter, Zoom achieved its largest ARR deal in history with a Fortune 100 U.S. tech company in its Contact Center. The number of Contact Center customers with over $100,000 in ARR grew more than 100% year over year.



Zoom witnessed additional traction with Workvivo, where customers grew 89% year over year. It signed three new deals with more than $1 million in ARR.

Non-GAAP Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin in the fiscal third quarter was 78.22% compared with 69.80% in the year-ago period, mainly due to strategic investments in AI innovation.



Research and development expenses increased 16.66% year over year to $133.03 million. Sales and marketing expenses declined 0.62% to $276.81 million, and general and administrative expenses decreased 21.74% to $55.69 million.



Non-GAAP operating income rose 5.46% to $467.96 million year over year. The operating margin came in at 40.82% compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating margin of 39.70%.

Balance Sheet

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Jan. 31, 2025, were $7.8 billion. As of Oct. 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $7.7 billion.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $424.6 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, up 20.9% year over year. Free cash flow was $416.2 million, up 25.1% year over year.

Guidance

Zoom expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues between $1.162 billion and $1.167 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.29-$1.31.



For fiscal 2026, Zoom expects revenues in the range of $4.785-$4.795 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the band of $5.34-$5.37.

