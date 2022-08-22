Markets
ZM

Zoom Q2 Profit Falls; Lowers FY23 Outlook; Stock Down 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) on Monday posted a drop in second-quarter earnings. With the company lowering its annual 2023 outlook, the stock is down 8 percent on Monday's after-hours trading.

The company posted net income of $45.7 million or $0.15 per share in the second quarter, down from $316.9 million or $1.04 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, income was $323.5 million or $1.05 per share in the period, lower than $415.1 million or $1.36 per share in the previous-year quarter. Quarterly revenues rose to $1.09 billion from $1.02 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects third quarter revenues to be between $1.06 billion and $1.10 billion and adjusted EPS between $0.82 and $0.83.

For full year 2023, the company expects total revenue between $4.39 billion and $4.40 billion and adjusted EPS between $3.66 and $3.69. This is lower than the earlier forecast of revenues between $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion on revenues between $3.70 to $3.77.

On average, 28 analysts expect the company to post revenues of $4.54 billion during the year ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular