Markets
ZM

Zoom Prices Public Offering Of 5.15 Mln Shares At $340.00/shr

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), a provider of video-first unified communications, said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.15 million shares of its Class A common stock at $340.00 per share.

The company expects the aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to be about $1.75 billion, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 15, 2021.

Zoom has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 735,294 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

ZM closed Tuesday's regular trading at $356.81 up $19.10 or 5.66 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further gained $1.19 or 0.33 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular