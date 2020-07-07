Zoom Launches Zoom HaaS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) announced the launch of Zoom Hardware as a Service which will offer hardware for both Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone. Zoom customers can scale video conference rooms and phones with budget-friendly hardware options at a fixed monthly price.

"Hardware as a Service is a game-changer that addresses key IT challenges of heavy upfront hardware costs, complex deployments, high-touch support, and cumbersome device lifecycle management," said Roopam Jain, Industry Director, Unified Communications and Collaboration at Frost and Sullivan.

Zoom Video Communications said its customers can choose from a variety of solutions from hardware manufacturers DTEN, Neat, Poly, and Yealink. Zoom HaaS for these manufacturers is currently available in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.