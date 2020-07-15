Zoom Launches Personal Collaboration Device For Home Office

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) unveiled Zoom for Home - DTEN ME, the first ever Zoom for Home device, to support business professionals working remotely. Zoom partnered with DTEN to build the all-in-one 27-inch device that comes with: three built-in wide-angle cameras; an 8-microphone array; and an ultra-responsive touch display. DTEN ME is available for pre-order now for $599. It is expected to ship in August 2020.

Zoom for Home - DTEN ME connects for anyone with a Zoom Meeting license. It is also compatible with all Zoom Rooms Appliances.

The company noted that its Zoom for Home devices can be set up to be IT-managed remotely through the admin portal or self-managed by the end-user.

