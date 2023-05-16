News & Insights

Zoom invests in AI startup Anthropic in latest effort to spruce up offerings

May 16, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Akshita Toshniwal and Krystal Hu for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O said on Tuesday it has invested an undisclosed sum in Anthropic and will integrate the artificial intelligence start-up's technology into its video-conferencing platform.

The move marks the latest effort by Zoom to spruce up its offerings with AI as it competes against Microsoft Teams, the dominant video-conferencing tool for enterprises.

Under the collaboration, Anthropic's Claude - a large language model that competes directly with offerings from Microsoft-backed OpenAI - will be integrated with Zoom's platform.

Claude is built to carry out similar tasks to ChatGPT by responding to prompts with human-like text output, and it will be added first to Zoom Contact Center, a call center service.

In March, Zoom had announced a partnership with OpenAI to add AI-driven capabilities such as conversation summaries and message drafts to its Zoom IQ assistant.

Microsoft Teams in February introduced a premium version of the app powered by ChatGPT, while Salesforce Slack CRM.N has also said it was planning to integrate ChatGPT to its collaboration software Slack.

