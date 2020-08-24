US Markets
Zoom investigating reports of meetings facing outage

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Zoom Video Communications Inc is investigating reports about users facing issues while running and accessing web meetings, the company said on Monday.

Zoom has transformed from a business-oriented teleconferencing tool to a global video hangout during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

