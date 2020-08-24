Zoom investigating reports of meetings facing outage

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O is investigating reports about users facing issues while running and accessing web meetings, the company said on Monday.

Zoom has transformed from a business-oriented teleconferencing tool to a global video hangout during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.