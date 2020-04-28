Zoom Hires Oracle, Not Amazon or Microsoft, For Cloud Deal

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), the video conferencing platform made popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has chosen Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) Cloud Infrastructure to support its core video product, bypassing cloud leaders Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

In a press release, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said that the company had explored multiple platforms before choosing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

"We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity. We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users," said Yuan. "We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its industry-leading security, outstanding performance, and unmatched level of support."

To say Zoom is experiencing red-hot growth would be an understatement. Since the pandemic forced millions of people to shelter in place and work from home, Zoom has become an important tool to remain connected. At the end of December, it had 10 million peak daily users. That has surged to over 300 million as of last week. Zoom said that within hours of deployment Oracle's cloud was able to support hundreds of thousands of Zoom meeting participants at the same time. Since that it has increased, enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants. Going forward, Zoom will be depending on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to ensure those meeting participants receive a quality experience.

