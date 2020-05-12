Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft’s Teams Being Used in Phishing Scams

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Meet, and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams video conferencing and collaboration platforms, are being used by hackers to trick individuals into clicking on malicious links in a new crop of phishing scams.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP), the security software company warned in a blog post that hackers are using all three video platforms to attempt to steal identities and engage in other nefarious activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It makes sense. Hackers follow the users, and with shelter in place orders being enforced around the country and millions of people working from home, collaboration platform usage is skyrocketing. That provides a fertile breeding ground for cybercriminals.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

According to Check Point, in the last three weeks about 2,500 Zoom-related domains were registered on the Internet, with 1.5% actually malicious and 13% appearing to be suspicious. "Since January 2020 to date, a total of 6,576 Zoom-related domains have been registered globally," wrote Check Point in the blog. "And Zoom isn't the only platform cybercriminals are impersonating – both Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have been used to lure victims too."

Some of the emails seemingly from the tech stocks that people have fallen victim to include subject lines that read "You have been added to a team in Microsoft Teams" with a fake link that looks real but really downloads malware in the background. Check Point also found fake Google Meet domains that sent people to malicious websites.

The World Health Organization is also being used by hackers to scam people during the pandemic. Check Point said cybercriminals have sent malicious emails with subject lines that purportedly provide information about vaccine tests and results but really contain the AgentTesla malware.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Microsoft, and Zoom Video Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft, short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft, and short May 2020 $120 calls on Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.