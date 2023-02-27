US Markets
Zoom forecasts weak annual revenue on cooling video-conferencing demand

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 27, 2023

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O on Monday forecast annual revenue below Wall Street estimates, as demand for its video-conferencing services slows down in the face of economic uncertainty.

Zoom, which became a household name during lockdowns due to the popularity of its video-conferencing tools, is competing with deep-pocketed rivals including Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O Teams, Cisco's CSCO.O Webex and Salesforce's CRM.N Slack while consumer spending is shrinking amid recessionary fears.

Revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 31 was $1.12 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $1.10 billion.

The company expects revenue between $4.44 billion and $4.46 billion for fiscal 2024, compared with analysts' average estimate of $4.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Krishna Chandra Eluri

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
