Zoom edges past quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, benefiting from the diversification of its offerings beyond the key Meetings platform even as the pandemic-driven boom cools.

The video conferencing platform reported revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared to analysts' estimate of $1.05 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

