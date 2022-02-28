Zoom edges past quarterly revenue estimates

US Markets
Zoom Video Communications Inc beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, benefiting from the diversification of its offerings beyond the key Meetings platform even as the pandemic-driven boom cools.

The video conferencing platform reported revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared to analysts' estimate of $1.05 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

