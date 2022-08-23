Zoom Earnings: Is Cathie Wood's Bet Still on Track

In this video, I will be going over Zoom Video's (NASDAQ: ZM) recent earnings report as well as talking about Cathie Wood's Ark Invest 2026 price target on the company and whether that is still on track.

The stock is still the No. 1 position in the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK)

Ark Invest predicts that Zoom stock could reach $1,500 per share by 2026.

The company said that it now has over 4 million Zoom Phone seats. Last quarter that number was 3 million.

Revenue for the quarter increased 8% year over year (YOY) to $1.09 billion.

The number of enterprise customers grew 18% YOY to 204,100, and the number of customers that are contributing more than $100,000 in trailing-12-month revenue increased 37% to 3,116.

Zoom is still profitable, with operating cash flow of $257 million and an operating margin of 23.4%.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 22, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 23, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

