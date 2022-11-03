US Markets
ZM

Zoom down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 03, 2022 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications ZM.O was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Zoom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZM

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter