Zoom down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications ZM.O was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Zoom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.