US Markets
ZM

Zoom down for more than a thousand users - Downdetector

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zoom Video Communications Inc's video-conferencing platform was down for more than a thousand users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downtector.com.

March 3 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc's ZM.O video-conferencing platform was down for more than a thousand users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downtector.com.

Downdetector showed there were nearly 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom at its peak, at 9 a.m. ET. Zoom has seen a meteoric rise in users thanks to remote work and online learning against the backdrop of stay-at-home orders.

Telecom operator Verizon Communication Inc's VZ.N services were also down for nearly 5,400 users at its peak, at 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM VZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More