Zoom denies giving user information to Chinese government

June 11 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O said on Thursday it did not provide any user information or meeting content to the Chinese government.

The company's statement comes after it temporarily shut the account belonging to a group of U.S.-based Chinese activists that had held an event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown.

