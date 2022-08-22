Zoom cuts annual profit outlook

US Markets
Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday cut its annual profit forecast, as the video-conferencing platform invests in its products to sustain demand amid decades-high inflation.

Zoom now expects annual adjusted profit per share between $3.66 and $3.69, compared with $3.70 to $3.77 forecast earlier.

