Zoom cuts annual profit outlook

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O on Monday cut its annual profit forecast, as the video-conferencing platform invests in its products to sustain demand amid decades-high inflation.

Zoom now expects annual adjusted profit per share between $3.66 and $3.69, compared with $3.70 to $3.77 forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

