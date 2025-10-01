Zoom Communications (ZM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Zoom Communications (ZM) closed at $81.28, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.42%.

The video-conferencing company's stock has climbed by 0.69% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Zoom Communications in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.42, marking a 2.9% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.21 billion, showing a 2.99% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.81 per share and a revenue of $4.82 billion, indicating changes of +4.87% and +3.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Communications should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% higher. Zoom Communications presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Zoom Communications is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.19, so one might conclude that Zoom Communications is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ZM's PEG ratio is currently 7.06. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.3 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

