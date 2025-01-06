Zoom Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zoom Communications (ZM) ended the recent trading session at $82.34, demonstrating a -0.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Zoom Communications will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.31, signifying a 7.75% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion, up 2.77% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.43 per share and a revenue of $4.66 billion, indicating changes of +4.22% and +2.87%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher. Zoom Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Zoom Communications is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 41.55 of its industry.

We can also see that ZM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.4.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

