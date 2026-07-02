Zoom Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -3.31%: What You Should Know

Zoom Communications (ZM) closed the most recent trading day at $87.15, moving -3.31% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

The stock of video-conferencing company has fallen by 15.13% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Zoom Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Zoom Communications to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.27 billion, up 4.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.06 per share and a revenue of $5.09 billion, signifying shifts of +2.36% and +4.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Communications should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Zoom Communications is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Zoom Communications is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.52.

We can additionally observe that ZM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.