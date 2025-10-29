Zoom Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -1.84%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Zoom Communications (ZM) was down 1.84% at $83.33. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Shares of the video-conferencing company witnessed a gain of 2.9% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Zoom Communications will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.43, reflecting a 3.62% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.21 billion, up 3% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.83 per share and a revenue of $4.82 billion, signifying shifts of +5.23% and +3.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Zoom Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.17% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Zoom Communications is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zoom Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.56 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.12.

We can also see that ZM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

