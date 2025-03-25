Zoom Communications (ZM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Zoom Communications (ZM) standing at $78.13, reflecting a -0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.46%.

The video-conferencing company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.58% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Zoom Communications in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Zoom Communications to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.17 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.37 per share and a revenue of $4.79 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.07% and +2.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Communications. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.89% higher. Zoom Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Zoom Communications is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.29.

We can additionally observe that ZM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 9.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, positioning it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.