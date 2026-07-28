Zoom Communications (ZM) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Zoom Communications (ZM) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ZM recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

ZM has rallied 5.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests ZM could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider ZM's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ZM for more gains in the near future.

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Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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