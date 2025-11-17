Zoom Communications (ZM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Zoom Communications (ZM) closed at $81.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.8% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the video-conferencing company had gained 5.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Zoom Communications in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 24, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.43, marking a 3.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.23% and +3.41%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Zoom Communications. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Zoom Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zoom Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.7.

Also, we should mention that ZM has a PEG ratio of 7.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

