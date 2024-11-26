News & Insights

Stocks

Zoom Communications price target raised to $95 from $78 at Rosenblatt

November 26, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Communications (ZM) to $95 from $78 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted a strong Q3 with notable achievements, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Zoom exceeded revenue and profitability guidance as the online business continues to stabilize, achieving its lowest-ever churn rate of 2.7%. This quarter’s “key win was a massive” 20,000 seat contact center deal, proving Zoom’s ability to compete at the enterprise level, contends Rosenblatt.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.