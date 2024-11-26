Zoom Communications price target raised to $95 from $78 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Communications (ZM) to $95 from $78 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted a strong Q3 with notable achievements, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Zoom exceeded revenue and profitability guidance as the online business continues to stabilize, achieving its lowest-ever churn rate of 2.7%. This quarter’s “key win was a massive” 20,000 seat contact center deal, proving Zoom’s ability to compete at the enterprise level, contends Rosenblatt.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.