Zoom Communications price target raised to $89 from $68 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Communications (ZM) to $89 from $68 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says Zoom continues to progress on the underlying shifts towards Enterprise/Direct and adjacent products, all while Online churn is showing strength. Piper expects further CCaaS share gains and Workvivo conversions.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.