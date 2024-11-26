Zoom Communications price target raised to $89 from $68 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Communications (ZM) to $89 from $68 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says Zoom continues to progress on the underlying shifts towards Enterprise/Direct and adjacent products, all while Online churn is showing strength. Piper expects further CCaaS share gains and Workvivo conversions.

