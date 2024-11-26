Zoom Communications price target raised to $105 from $90 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Communications (ZM) to $105 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Zoom reported strong Q3 results and continues to generate “best-in-class” profitability and cash flow as management executes towards an eventual revenue reacceleration, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the company to reaccelerate to mid-single-digit growth given stabilization in the core platform coupled with growth drivers from its emerging products.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.