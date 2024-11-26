News & Insights

Zoom Communications price target raised to $105 from $90 at Mizuho

November 26, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Communications (ZM) to $105 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Zoom reported strong Q3 results and continues to generate “best-in-class” profitability and cash flow as management executes towards an eventual revenue reacceleration, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the company to reaccelerate to mid-single-digit growth given stabilization in the core platform coupled with growth drivers from its emerging products.

