Zoom Communications and MoneyLion have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Chicago, IL – December 3, 2024 – Zacks Equity Research shares Zoom Communications ZM as the Bull of the Day and MoneyLion ML as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Mastercard Inc. MA, Parsons Corp. PSN and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Zoom Communications is a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that is a technology company providing a cloud-based platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat. The company enables virtual communication and collaboration, making it a popular tool for businesses, educational institutions, and individuals.

After surging higher during the pandemic, the stock lost its luster as people returned to work. Investors had lost hope, as ZM was stuck trading sideways for the last two years.

However, the last two earnings reports have helped the stock turn higher. And despite rallying 50% off its summer lows, there might be some long-term opportunity in this former high-flyer.

About the Company

Zoom was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. The stock is valued at $25 billion, and the company employs over 7,400.

Its product suite includes solutions for virtual meetings, webinars, phone systems, and team chat, as well as Zoom Rooms for video-enabled conference spaces. Zoom has also been integrating artificial intelligence (AI) features into its platform to enhance user experience and productivity, such as with tools like AI-powered meeting summaries and transcription services.

The stock has a Zacks Style Score of “A” in Momentum, and “C” in Growth. However, the stock has a “D” in Value, with a Forward PE at 15.

Q3 Earnings

Zoom delivered solid earnings for the quarter, reporting earnings of $1.38 per share, surpassing the analyst consensus of $1.31 by 5.34%. This marked a 6.98% increase compared to the $1.29 per share reported in the same period last year.

Quarterly revenue reached $1.18 billion, slightly above the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion by 1.16% and reflecting a 3.59% year-over-year increase from $1.14 billion.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, Zoom anticipates revenue between $1.175 billion and $1.180 billion, with non-GAAP diluted EPS projected to range from $1.29 to $1.30. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company forecasts revenue between $4.656 billion and $4.661 billion and EPS between $5.41 and $5.43.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

Zoom's Board of Directors approved an additional $1.2 billion for the repurchase of its Class A common stock, bringing the total remaining authorization under the repurchase program to approximately $2.0 billion.

Shares hit two-year highs before the earnings report. But despite the earnings beat, shares fell almost 7% amid tempered expectations for future performance.

Analysts Mixed on Outlook, But Estimates Headed Higher

Analysts offered mixed reactions following Zoom's third-quarter earnings, which featured solid results but left investors cautious due to muted guidance.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $86, citing strong enterprise revenue growth of 6%, record-low online churn, and significant AI momentum with a 59% increase in AI Companion monthly active users. However, the firm noted the conservative fourth-quarter guidance undermined confidence in near-term growth potential.

Similarly, JPMorgan maintained a Neutral rating with an $80 target, highlighting deceleration in revenue growth projections and suggesting investors may await clearer visibility on long-term growth and margins.

Other analysts have expressed a more optimistic outlook, with several raising price targets significantly. Notable adjustments include Evercore ISI upgrading the stock to Outperform and increasing the target from $70 to $115, and Rosenblatt maintaining a Buy rating while boosting the target from $78 to $95.

Since reporting earnings, analyst estimates have been taken higher.

For the current quarter, estimates went from $1.28 to $1.30 since EPS, or 3% higher. And for the next quarter we saw a similar movement higher.

While that is not too impressive for a growth stock, we see a slightly better trend upwards over the long run. For the current year, the last 90 days have seen estimates go from $5.31 to $5.42, or 2%.

For next year, analysts now see $5.28 v $5.20, a move of 1.5% higher.

The Technical Take

The stock sold off after earnings, which might be warranted after a big run and conservative guide. However, this sell-off could give investors a good entry point into next year.

Here are some support levels to watch as we head into 2025:

21-day Moving Average (MA): $81.50

50-day MA: $75.00

200-day MA: $65.75

The 50% Fibonacci support level aligns closely with the 50-day moving average at $75, creating a strong confluence of support that often serves as a prime entry point.

If the scenario of a larger market sell-off event, the 61.8% level at $70 would be the next spot to watch.

In Summary

Zoom Video Communications remains a compelling story for long-term investors, blending solid fundamentals with a renewed focus on innovation, particularly in AI. While near-term growth expectations have moderated, the company’s consistent earnings beats, robust cash flow, and strategic share repurchase program highlight its confidence in the business.

The recent sell-off, coupled with strong technical support levels, offers an attractive entry point for those willing to navigate short-term uncertainties. With its enterprise strength and evolving product suite, Zoom is positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities, making it a stock worth watching as it rebuilds momentum into 2025.

MoneyLion is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is a fintech company offering a variety of financial products and services aimed at helping consumers manage their finances.

MoneyLion aims to serve middle-class Americans, especially by offering low-cost financial products and services designed to help users improve their credit scores and invest in their future.

While the company stands out in the Fintech world, the stock might have gotten ahead of itself. Investors should look to sell into the recent rally after earnings miss that is taking analyst estimates lower.

About the Company

MoneyLion was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, NY. The company employs 600 people that help provide tools for budgeting, saving, and credit building, as well as small loans, investment options, and financial advice.

One of MoneyLion’s key features is the RoarMoney account, a digital banking solution that includes checking accounts, debit cards, and financial tools accessible through a mobile app. MoneyLion also has a premium subscription service, MoneyLion Plus, which includes access to investments, credit builder loans, and additional financial management tools.

ML is valued at $1 billion and has a Forward PE of 88. The stock holds Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Growth, but the valuation is starting to become a concern and the “C” and high PE show that.

Q3 Earnings

The company reported earnings in early November missing by 350%. However, its quarterly sales of $135.466 million surpassed expectations by 0.19%, marking a 22.86% year-over-year increase.

The company also raised its sales guidance for FY24 to a range of $536 million to $541 million, up from a prior estimate of $525 million to $535 million. Q4 sales are projected between $149 million and $154 million

Despite strong sales growth, the company's inability to generate profitability should raise concerns, especially as it failed to meet expectations on earnings.

For now, investors are more focused on the growth aspect, which was evident in the stock moving from the $45 area to $90 in just six trading sessions. For those that like math, that is a 100% move on a big earnings miss.

Earnings Estimates

Given the violent move higher in the stock after an earnings miss, odds are we have a short squeeze on our hands. Even so, it's very impressive in such a short time.

But while the stock moves higher, analysts are lowering their estimates significantly when you look at the longer term.

For the current quarter, estimates have moved 53% higher over the last 30 days. However, if you look over the last 90 days, estimates have fallen, going from $0.48 to $0.43, or 10%

Looking at the current year, estimates have declined 25% in the last 90 days, down from $1.40 to $1.04.

Next year’s outlook follows this downward trend, with estimates reduced by 39%, from $5.58 to $3.43.

Investors seem to be excited about the short-term results and overlooking whether the revenue growth can sustain long-term profitability and shareholder value.

Technical Take

Hard to argue with a 100% up move in a week, but investors have little to worry about when it comes to the charts. Gravity might set in, but for now it’s a moonshot.

If we were just looking at the chart, I would be targeting the 161.8% Fibonacci extension at $150. This can be found drawing from the June highs to September lows.

However, gravity likely sets in here and the key will be if the 21-day moving average holds. For now, this is at $74, about 18% below the current trading price.

After that the 200-day is at $34 and the $50 day is at $56.

Investors should get cautious if those support levels start to break.

In Summary

MoneyLion's recent 100% surge feels more like a mirage than momentum. A massive earnings miss highlights a struggle to balance growth with profitability.

Analysts are slashing forecasts, with next year’s EPS estimates dropping 39%, and long-term growth assumptions looking increasingly fragile. The sky-high Forward P/E of 88 amplifies valuation concerns, while technical support levels risk unraveling the hype if tested.

Additional content:

Mastercard: Black Friday Results, E-Commerce Security Solutions

Mastercard Inc. recently announced its partnership with Tap Payments to introduce the world’s first Click to Pay with Payment Passkey service. With this move, MA is enhancing online shopping security and shopping experiences with cutting-edge advancements. This innovative technology will eliminate the need for traditional One-Time Passwords by using biometric authentication like fingerprints or facial recognition, ensuring faster and more secure online transactions.

This move bodes well for Mastercard, reinforcing its position as a leader in payment innovation. Moreover, better security should make Mastercard a preferred choice for customers, driving higher transaction volumes in the future. The new feature will be launched initially in the UAE, combining Mastercard’s tokenized Click to Pay technology with biometric verification.

This is also a time-opportune move, as the system automatically recognizes returning shoppers through their device or email, streamlining the checkout process. Per Mastercard research, 90% of consumers favor biometric security rather than traditional passwords. Mastercard aims to expand this feature across the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

Mastercard also unveiled its SpendingPulse insights revealing positive trends in U.S. retail sales during Black Friday 2024. Overall sales, excluding automotive, increased 3.4% compared to last year. Online shopping experienced significant growth, with sales rising by 14.6%, while in-store sales showed a slight growth of 0.7%. Key categories like apparel, electronics, and jewelry were popular, with online apparel purchases standing out due to seasonal promotions and favorable weather.

Payment innovations are the backbone of a company like Mastercard. Moreover, given customers' reliance on online shopping during holiday seasons or otherwise, innovating in this area is inevitable for continuous growth. Moves like this should aid Mastercard in achieving its compound annual growth rate in net revenues at the high end of the low double-digit percentage range.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 30.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 29.7% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Parsons Corp. and Huron Consulting Group Inc. While Parsons sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Huron Consulting carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Parsons outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 17.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSN’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 40.7% from the 2023 reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 24.2% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for PSN’s earnings has moved 1.2% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Huron Consulting outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 19.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 23% from the 2023 reported figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 8.6% from the 2023 number. The consensus mark for HURN’s earnings has moved 1% north in the past 30 days.

