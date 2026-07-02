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Zoom Communications Agrees To Buy Common Room To Boost Its Revenue Orchestration Platform

July 02, 2026 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) announced an agreement to acquire Common Room, an AI-native Go-to-Market intelligence platform, as a natural extension to Zoom Revenue Accelerator, the company's revenue orchestration platform. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Common Room services are expected to boost Zoom Revenue Accelerator, helping revenue teams to reach the right person at the right moment with the right message at every stage of a deal.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming weeks.

In the pre-market hours, ZM is trading at $89.90, down 0.26 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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