Zoom Commences Public Offering Of $1.5 Bln Shares; Stock Down 4% - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), a provider of video-first unified communications, said Tuesday it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1.5 billion of shares of its Class A common stock. The company's shares are losing more than 4 percent in pre-market activity.

In connection with the proposed offering, Zoom expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $225 million of shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Zoom said all of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by the company. J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

