US Markets
ZM

Zoom buys secure messaging service Keybase

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Thursday it has bought Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service, for an undisclosed price to help it build end-to-end encryption for its video conferencing platform.

May 7 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O said on Thursday it has bought Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service, for an undisclosed price to help it build end-to-end encryption for its video conferencing platform.

Zoom, which had faced backlash from users for failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted, said Keybase engineers will help the company to identify, address and enhance security of its platform.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822718; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular